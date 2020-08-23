Loki Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Loki has a total market capitalization of $25.30 million and $21,336.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00004361 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,684.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.51 or 0.03367736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.60 or 0.02478492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00526619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00781724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00708370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00058181 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015683 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 49,642,668 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

