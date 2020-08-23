LUKSO (LYXe) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.99 Million

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00008992 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 179.5% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a market cap of $3.99 million and $2.15 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.32 or 0.05475972 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014533 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LUKSO

LYXE is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso

Buying and Selling LUKSO

LUKSO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

