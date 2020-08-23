Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $21.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $507.34. 24,954,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,291,822. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $512.35. The company has a market capitalization of $313.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.86.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.