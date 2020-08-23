Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,503,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,361,040. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.