Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTAY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

