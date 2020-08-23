Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTAY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.
