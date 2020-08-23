Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 925,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MASI traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.19. 410,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,177. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.65. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.14.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Masimo by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 67,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Masimo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Masimo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,449,000 after purchasing an additional 77,080 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

