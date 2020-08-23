Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Cowen raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $12.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.05. 3,309,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,026. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 52,004.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 6,186,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 1,216,449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Matador Resources by 1,109.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,069,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,469,000 after buying an additional 952,853 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Matador Resources by 8,242.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 960,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 948,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

