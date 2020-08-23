Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,520.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $418,511.48 and $2,520.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00781592 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013452 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005159 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034157 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00656196 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

