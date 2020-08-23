Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Down 19.8% in July

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:MCB traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $29.80. 16,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,664. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $247.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCB. ValuEngine cut Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.