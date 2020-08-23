MicroMoney (AMM) Price Reaches $0.0090

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.35, $24.70, $50.35 and $70.71. MicroMoney has a market cap of $141,317.36 and approximately $25,669.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $644.38 or 0.05513115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroMoney Coin Trading

MicroMoney can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.70, $13.91, $70.71, $32.35, $10.41, $7.50, $19.00, $5.53, $50.35, $20.34, $11.92 and $50.56. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

