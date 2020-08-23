MOAC (MOAC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $21,525.00

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One MOAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $32.15 and $13.77. During the last seven days, MOAC has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MOAC has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and $21,525.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io . MOAC’s official website is moac.io . MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $5.60, $7.50, $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $13.77, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98, $24.68 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

