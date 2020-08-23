Morpheus Labs (MITX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.01 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $11.23 million and $2.01 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00128639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.69 or 0.01683010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00159851 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

