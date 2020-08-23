MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Update

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 93,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ MOSY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 44,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,748. MoSys has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.
MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 67.35% and a negative return on equity of 89.66%.
MoSys Company Profile
MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.
