Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Market Cap Hits $121.36 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039815 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.81 or 0.05517497 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

