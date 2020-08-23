Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Short Interest Down 19.9% in July

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

MUSA traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.14. 345,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after buying an additional 118,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 683,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 567,165 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,087,000 after purchasing an additional 110,457 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

