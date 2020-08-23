Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Short Interest Down 19.9% in July

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
MUSA traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.14. 345,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.
About Murphy USA
Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.
