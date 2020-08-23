Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Update

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NATR. ValuEngine upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

NASDAQ:NATR remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.72. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 189.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 101.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.