Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.78%.
Shares of NM opened at $1.92 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.91.
Navios Maritime Company Profile
