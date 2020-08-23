Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.78%.

Shares of NM opened at $1.92 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.91.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

