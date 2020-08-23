Nebulas (NAS) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00004978 BTC on popular exchanges including Neraex, OKEx, Allcoin and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $30.23 million and $5.60 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039815 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.81 or 0.05517497 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,202,295 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BCEX, LBank, Allcoin, OKEx, Neraex, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

