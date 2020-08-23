Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Short Interest Up 27.6% in July

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2020

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 164,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Neenah by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Neenah by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Neenah in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Neenah by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Neenah by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

NP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE NP traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $743.32 million, a PE ratio of -176.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Neenah will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit