Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Short Interest Down 24.5% in July

Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NMTC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 2,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,510. Neuroone Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.
Neuroone Medical Technologies Company Profile
