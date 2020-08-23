Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Short Interest Down 24.5% in July

Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NMTC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 2,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,510. Neuroone Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

Neuroone Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, an early-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology. The company develops cortical and sheet and depth electrode technology to provide continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectroencephalography recording, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

