NEXON Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in July

NEXON Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,393,900 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 1,835,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.4 days.
Shares of NEXOF remained flat at $$24.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. NEXON has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $28.15.
NEXON Company Profile
Read More: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.