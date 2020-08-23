Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 310,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,636,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 616,657 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nomura by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nomura by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMR. TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE:NMR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.07. 91,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,389. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

