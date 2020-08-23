Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2020

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 310,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,636,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 616,657 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nomura by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nomura by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMR. TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE:NMR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.07. 91,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,389. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit