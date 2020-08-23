Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. 17,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

