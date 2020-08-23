NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 929,423 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.8% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.76% of NVIDIA worth $1,785,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $73,083,000 after purchasing an additional 88,370 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 459,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $121,116,000 after purchasing an additional 126,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $21.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $507.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,954,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,822. The company has a market capitalization of $313.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.26, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.99. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $512.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.86.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

