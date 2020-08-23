Open Platform (OPEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $282,182.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Open Platform token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00130353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.01674003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00187334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00155456 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

