Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Tops $0.43

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00003650 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.74 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039923 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $643.40 or 0.05510572 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,747,531 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

