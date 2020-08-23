Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

OUT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. 1,444,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 17,209.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

