Paxos Standard Token Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00130353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.01674003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00187334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00155456 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

