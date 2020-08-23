PEPS Coin (PEPS) Achieves Market Cap of $125,102.77

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $125,102.77 and $148.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00023120 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004216 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003716 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000600 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 56,998,260 coins and its circulating supply is 38,321,160 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

