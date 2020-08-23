Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. 24,104,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,728,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

