Pinkcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,338.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $5,338.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00778748 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005111 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034159 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00657665 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 445,740,749 coins and its circulating supply is 420,480,313 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

