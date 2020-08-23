PIVX Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $27.71 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00004180 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Coinroom, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00023477 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003697 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Coinbe, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Graviex, Bisq, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin, Binance and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

