Polymath Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Ethfinex, Bitbns and Koinex. Polymath has a market capitalization of $30.80 million and $1.95 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00520284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000798 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002604 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,200,098 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Koinex, Binance, Kucoin, UEX, LATOKEN, Huobi, IDEX, Bittrex, Ethfinex, DDEX, Upbit and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

