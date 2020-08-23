Populous (PPT) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Populous has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00003378 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, DragonEX, LATOKEN and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00128940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.12 or 0.01678472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00190278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00160305 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Mercatox, Binance, Bithumb, OKEx, DragonEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

