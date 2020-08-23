PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Short Interest Update

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 13,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in PPL by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 2.9% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in PPL by 1.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price objective on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,406. PPL has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPL will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.