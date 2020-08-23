PressOne Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.52 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One PressOne token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $79,820.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PressOne has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.01676704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00189834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00161961 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

