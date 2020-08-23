Primas Price Tops $0.0308 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Primas has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $1.13 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Primas

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

