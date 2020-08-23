PRiVCY (PRIV) Hits Market Cap of $28,909.84

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $28,909.84 and $7.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00081576 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00036535 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

