Profile Utility Token Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $94,153.16 and $21.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Coinrail, Coinnest and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, Coinrail, Allcoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

