PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.7 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

ICGUF stock remained flat at $$17.53 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $22.11.

