PumaPay Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. PumaPay has a total market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $792,794.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039815 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $644.81 or 0.05517497 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,476,422,231 tokens. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, CoinExchange, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

