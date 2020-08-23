QuickX Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $375,306.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $7.12 million and $375,306.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io .

QuickX Protocol's official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

