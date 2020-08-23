Refereum Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $45,118.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00130353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.01674003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00187334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00155456 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, OKEx, DDEX, Upbit, Gate.io, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

