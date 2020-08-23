Request One Day Trading Volume Reaches $335,271.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Request has a market capitalization of $33.27 million and $335,271.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, Huobi Global, Gate.io and CoinPlace. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039815 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $644.81 or 0.05517497 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,641,660 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinPlace, Huobi Global, Koinex, Gate.io, Bitbns, KuCoin, WazirX, COSS, Mercatox, GOPAX, Bancor Network, DDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, Coineal, CoinExchange, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

