Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Short Interest Up 21.8% in July

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,800 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 521,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
RST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rosetta Stone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
Rosetta Stone stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,887. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.10 million, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 0.76.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 46.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 4.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 278,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 18.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rosetta Stone
Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.
