Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Short Interest Up 21.8% in July

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,800 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 521,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

RST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rosetta Stone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Rosetta Stone stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,887. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.10 million, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 46.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 4.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 278,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 18.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

