Rupee (RUP) Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Rupee has a market capitalization of $88,349.65 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 33% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 40,026,200 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

