Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Cap Hits $18.17 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Sentivate has a market cap of $18.17 million and $176,557.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Sentivate token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,644,091,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

