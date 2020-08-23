Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $641.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,809 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,205. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 62.6% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $675.82. The stock had a trading volume of 355,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,876. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $677.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.64. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

