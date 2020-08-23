ShipChain Reaches Market Cap of $10.83 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One ShipChain token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $10.83 million and $462,910.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039828 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.01 or 0.05468815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.