Short Interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Grows By 25.3%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,550. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

